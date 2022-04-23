SCI-TECHWORLD

Coinbase CEO calls out Apple’s ‘potential antitrust issues’

NewsWire
0
0

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase’s CEO and co-founder Brian Armstrong has called out Apple over “potential antitrust issues” in a recent episode of the Superstream Podcast.

Armstrong appeared on the April 20 episode of Superstream Podcast to talk about the current state of cryptocurrency, entrepreneurship, and the company he co-founded: Coinbase, reports AppleInsider.

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange platform on desktop and mobile, allowing users to purchase and exchange popular cryptocurrencies. The Coinbase App is the 18th most popular Finance app on the App Store, as pointed out by 9to5mac.

When asked if Coinbase would release its own cryptocurrency hardware wallet, Armstrong pointed out that he does not believe that most people would carry a separate wallet used solely for crypto.

He stated that most people would be more comfortable using something inside of their phones. However, he believes that big tech, and goes as far as naming Apple specifically, does not allow features that would be required to make a user-friendly phone-based wallet plausible.

“Apple so far has not really played nice with crypto, they have actually banned a bunch of features that we would like to have in the app, but they just won’t allow it – so there’s potential antitrust issues there,” he said.

While Armstrong does not say what features have been banned, he does go on to say that he believes crypto-compatible phones will be necessary in the future and that they could become popular.

This is not the first time that Armstrong has spoken out against Apple. In 2020, he argued that Apple’s App Store regulations stifle innovation in the cryptocurrency space.

20220423-151601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    LG working on laptop with touch pads on both sides of...

    Amazon not to ban Visa credit cards in UK over ‘interchange’...

    Copyright battle: Gaming fantasy platform EXCHANGE22 gets interim relief

    Covid affected mental health of parents, caregivers: CDC