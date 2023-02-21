ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Coke Studio Bharat’s ‘Holi Re Rasiya’ is funky Holi number straddling urban, rural India

Coke Studio Bharat released its second celebratory track ‘Holi Re Rasiya’ ahead of the festival. The song features Maithili Thakur’s soulful voice, Ravi Kishan’s playfulness alongside Seedhe Maut’s rap. The track aims to light up the dance floors during the Holi celebrations.

For the track, musician-songwriter Ankur has collaborated with a think-tank including poet-lyricist-scriptwriter Kausar Munir along with national award-winning sound engineer and music producer KJ Singh.

Talking about his experience of working with Coke Studio Bharat, Ravi Kishan said, “This has been a fun experience for me, to be recognised by Coke Studio Bharat and to work together with young talents who bring in different genres to the platform. I have sung a few songs in the past that had a traditional touch but to be a part of traditional and new age music was a thrilling experience for me.”

Ankur, who is “very excited” for ‘Holi Re Rasiya’, feels that the team has put together a great song for the Holi playlist. He said, “Celebrating the cultural traditions of Bharat, Coke Studio is bringing together talents from different regions that resonate with the new and young India while also connecting them to their roots”.

This season of Coke Studio Bharat is an amalgamation of over 50 artists from across the country who have come together to create over 10 memorable tracks celebrating the roots of India.

