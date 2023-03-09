INDIA

Col Geeta Rana becomes 1st woman officer to command EME unit near China border

NewsWire
0
0

Col Geeta Rana has become the first woman army officer to be given the charge of an independent field workshop in the Eastern Ladakh sector close to the India-China border.

“Colonel Geeta Rana of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers scripted history by becoming the first woman officer to take over command of an Independent Field Workshop in a forward and remote location in #EasternLadakh,” Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army tweeted on Wednesday.

The Indian Army has recently cleared 108 vacancies for women officers to take command of independent units in the Corps of Engineers, Ordinance, EME and other branches following which Col Geeta Rana took charge of the EME unit.

Women officers will now be able to command many different units of the army.

Recently, in a key decision taken by the Indian Air Force, Group Captain Shaliza Dhami was handed the command of a Frontline Combat Unit in the Western Sector.

The India-Pakistan border area is located in this area of the Western Sector.

This is also the first time a woman officer in the Indian Air Force took charge of a combat unit.

20230309-232003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana Deputy CM inaugurates flyover on Gurugram-Faridabad stretch

    Election day declared paid holiday in three NE states

    UNESCO reports persistent gender bias in cultural & creative industries

    Pinarayi Vijayan the best CM, Antony the most disappointing: IAS officer