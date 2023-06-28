Colonel Jangvir Lamba (51) serving in the Indian Army recently completed the Iron Man triathlon – Asia Pacific Championship – held in Queensland, Australia, Army officials said on Wednesday.

The Iron Man Triathlon comprises three consecutive events — 3.8 km open water swim, 180 km cycling, and 42.2 km marathon — all to be completed in a day and in the same sequence. The maximum time limit for the competitors to complete the triathlon was 16:30 hours to earn the title of ‘Iron Man’.

Colonel completed the challenge in 15:24 hours.

Over 1,500 athletes participated in the event in which Col was the only Indian participant.

Col , a resident of Jaipur, is a fourth generation Army officer, who is presently posted with the ASC Centre (South) in Bengaluru. He had earlier successfully completed the Iron Man competition held in Goa in November 2022.

