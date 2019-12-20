Cold but sunny Sunday in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 5 (IANS) Cold conditions continued in most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday despite sunny weather over the past few days.

Weather officials have predicted mild rains in the region from January 6.

Karnal in Haryana and Amritsar in Punjab were the coldest with a low of 1.8 and four degrees, respectively.

The industrial city Ludhiana in Punjab recorded 5.4 degrees Celsius, while it was 3.3 degrees in Bathinda and Adampur each and 5.1 degrees in Pathankot, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

While Haryana’s Rohtak town experienced a low of six degrees, Ambala saw a low of 7.2 degrees and Narnaul 4.9 degrees.

Dense fog continued to prevail at several places in both the states. However, the maximum temperature is staying between 19 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius with the maximum likely to stay around 20 degrees.

According to the IMD, dense fog is likely at isolated places till January 8 with chances of thunderstorm accompanied with hail and lightening at isolated places in Punjab and Haryana on January 6 and 7.

