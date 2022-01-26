Cold day conditions to prevail, no rain likely in Delhi: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has predicted a generally cloudy sky and cold day with visibility of 1,000-1,200 metres in mist in the national capital that is all set to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade on the Rajpath.

“(There would be) no rainfall likely,” the IMD bulletin at 9 a.m. said adding, visibility that has been about 800-1200 metres in shallow fog/mist till 9 a.m. improved slightly with winds of 5-10 kmph speed.

The minimum temperature for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 5.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature for Wednesday is likely to be 14-16 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted cold day conditions to prevail even with partly cloudy skies.

Cold Day conditions are described when the minimum temperature is less than 10.1 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature departure is negative 4.4 degrees Celsius. In IMD parlance, departure means an increase or decrease (here decrease) from the average mean temperature of the given day based on 30 years’ records.

Meanwhile, not just in Delhi but IMD has predicted a cold day and cold wave conditions across Northwest India.

“Cold Day conditions over plains of Northwest India are likely during next two days and Madhya Pradesh during next four days,” it said, adding, “Cold Wave conditions would prevail over most parts of Northwest India and parts of Central India during next 4-5 days.”

