INDIA

Cold day conditions to prevail, no rain likely in Delhi: IMD

By NewsWire
0
7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday has predicted a generally cloudy sky and cold day with visibility of 1,000-1,200 metres in mist in the national capital that is all set to celebrate the 73rd Republic Day with a grand parade on the Rajpath.

“(There would be) no rainfall likely,” the IMD bulletin at 9 a.m. said adding, visibility that has been about 800-1200 metres in shallow fog/mist till 9 a.m. improved slightly with winds of 5-10 kmph speed.

The minimum temperature for the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday was 5.8 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature for Wednesday is likely to be 14-16 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has predicted cold day conditions to prevail even with partly cloudy skies.

Cold Day conditions are described when the minimum temperature is less than 10.1 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature departure is negative 4.4 degrees Celsius. In IMD parlance, departure means an increase or decrease (here decrease) from the average mean temperature of the given day based on 30 years’ records.

Meanwhile, not just in Delhi but IMD has predicted a cold day and cold wave conditions across Northwest India.

“Cold Day conditions over plains of Northwest India are likely during next two days and Madhya Pradesh during next four days,” it said, adding, “Cold Wave conditions would prevail over most parts of Northwest India and parts of Central India during next 4-5 days.”

20220126-094604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.