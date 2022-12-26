INDIA

Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed on Monday: IMD

NewsWire
0
0

Cold day to severe cold day conditions prevailed over many parts of Haryana and Delhi on Monday, and these are only likely to abate over northwest India after 48 hours, the India Metrological Department said.

“Today cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed at few places over west Rajasthan and at isolated pockets over east Rajasthan and Haryana and cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated pocket over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Delhi,” the IMD said.

The minimum temperatures are in the range of 3 to 7 degrees Celsius over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, west UP and adjoining Northwest Madhya Pradesh. The IMD said that the dense to very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over west Rajasthan, Punjab, west UP, and Uttarakhand, and dense fog in many pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi on Monday morning.

As per the IMD, the decrease in intensity and spread of dense to very dense fog condition over northwest India may be noticed from night of December 27 or morning of December 28 onwards.

20221226-225205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mamata assures launching party’s flagship scheme in Meghalaya

    7,67,623 more water connections provided in Delhi

    One held for illegal fishing in Pench Tiger Reserve, boats seized

    M.S. Dhoni likely to work with Team India for 2024 T20...