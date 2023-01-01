INDIALIFESTYLE

Cold, dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hrs

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that cold, dry weather is likely to continue.

“Weather is expected to remain cold and dry with clear sky during the next 24 hours in J&K.

“Minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during this perioda,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.5, Pahalgam minus 9.4 and Gulmarg minus 8.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 5.7, Katra 6, Batote minus 0.3, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.8.

20230101-095403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    8 firms express interest in developing monkeypox vax

    Over 80 lakh people register for 3rd phase of vaccination

    No better player than Sehwag who could play my spin: Sunil...

    Marc Spector’s internal struggle was the anchor point for Oscar Isaac...