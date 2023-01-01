Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Sunday that cold, dry weather is likely to continue.

“Weather is expected to remain cold and dry with clear sky during the next 24 hours in J&K.

“Minimum temperatures are likely to drop further during this perioda,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 0.5, Pahalgam minus 9.4 and Gulmarg minus 8.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 5.7, Katra 6, Batote minus 0.3, Banihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.8.

20230101-095403