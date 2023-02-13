INDIALIFESTYLE

Cold, dry weather likely in J&K during the next 24 hrs

Weather was cold and dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Monday that similar conditions are likely to continue.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K during the next 24 hours,” an official of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had minus 4, Pahalgam minus 10 and Gulmarg minus 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 19.8.

Jammu had 3.6, Katra 5.6, Batote 1.7, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah minus 2.2 as the minimum temperature.

