INDIA

Cold, dry weather likely to continue in J&K, Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Weather was cold and dry in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected to continue.

“Dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 0.2, Pahalgam minus 1.4 and Gulmarg minus 0.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 6.5, Kargil minus 10.6 and Leh minus 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.1, Katra 9.4, Batote 6.6, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 4.5 as the minimum temperature.

20221202-094602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Akhilesh is coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, says Tejashwi

    Harsh Vardhan lays foundation of Nagaland’s 2nd medical college

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Dalljiet Kaur denies being ex-husband Shalin Bhanot’s ‘best...

    Jharkhand to give subsidy of Rs 25/ltr on fuel prices to...