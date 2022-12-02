Weather was cold and dry in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday that dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected to continue.

“Dry weather with partly cloudy sky is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 0.2, Pahalgam minus 1.4 and Gulmarg minus 0.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had minus 6.5, Kargil minus 10.6 and Leh minus 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 11.1, Katra 9.4, Batote 6.6, Banihal 3.4 and Bhaderwah 4.5 as the minimum temperature.

20221202-094602