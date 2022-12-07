INDIA

Cold, dry weather to continue in J&K, Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Cold, dry weather continued in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Wednesday that same conditions are likely to continue.

“Cold dry weather with haze is expected to continue during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh.

“We are expecting light snowfall in the plains of the Valley and rain in Jammu division between December 9 and 10,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3, Pahalgam minus 5.6 and Gulmarg minus 4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh had minus 11.6 and Leh minus 11 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.9, Katra 7.6, Batote 2.6, Banihal minus 0.7 and Bhaderwah 0.9 as the minimum temperature.

20221207-094402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    A superhero grandmother, copycat ninjas, a disastrous food festival

    Gift your pet the most comfortable on International Dog Day

    IHG Hotels & Resorts expands footprint in Nepal with Holiday Inn...

    Proposal floated to name land-stretch in Kolkata’s iconic Park Street as...