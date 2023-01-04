Weather was cold and dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Wednesday that same weather conditions will continue in the next 24 hours.

“Weather is likely to remain cold and dry with clear sky in J&K during the next 24 hours,” said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had minus 5.2, Pahalgam minus 9.4 and Gulmarg minus 8.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 18.7 and Leh minus 15.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 4.5, Katra 4.9, Batote 2, Banihal 2.4 and Bhaderwah minus 1.2 as the minimum temperature.

