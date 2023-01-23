WORLD

Cold wave alerts to be issued for most of S.Korea

NewsWire
0
0

Cold wave alerts will be issued for most parts of South Korea on Monday as the capital and central parts of the nation came under the grip of the season’s coldest weather.

The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said the cold wave warning will take effect for all of Seoul at 9 p.m., reports Yonhap News Agency.

The cold wave warning is issued when the morning low is below minus 15 degrees Celsius for more than two consecutive days, or when the temperature drops sharply and major damage is expected.

The warning will be also issued for many areas in Incheon, 27 km west of Seoul, and the provinces of Gyeonggi, Gangwon, Chungcheong and North Jeolla at the same time.

Many southern cities, including Ulsan, Daegu, Busan and Gwangju, and the southwestern provinces of Jeolla are to come under a cold wave advisory, which is issued when the morning low is below minus 12 degrees Celsius for more than two days in a row, the KMA said.

Morning lows in central regions are expected to fall below minus 15 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, while the low for Seoul is predicted to hit minus 17 degrees Celsius, according to the weather agency.

20230123-092603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Greek inflation breaks 27-yr record

    Imran ‘thanks’ Opposition for boosting his party’s popularity

    Lebanon registers 1,147 new Covid-19 cases, 562,527 in total

    Justin Sammons expresses faith in Proteas’ bounce-back ability ahead of Boxing...