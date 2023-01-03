INDIA

Cold wave conditions likely to continue over northwest for next 3 days: IMD

Cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over northwest India during next three days and decrease in intensity thereafter, the India Metrological Department said on Tuesday.

It predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets are very likely over Uttar Pradesh during next 5 days and in isolated or some pockets over Punjab, and Haryana during next 3 days, and cold day conditions in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days.

Due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some pockets during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 4-5 days and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan during next 48 hours.

As per the IMD, the dense fog is likely to occur in isolated pockets over Bihar during next 5 days, and over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh during next 3 days. Meanwhile, eastern states like West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura can also witness fog during next 2 days, and Odisha and Chhattisgarh next 24 hours.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over east India during next 2 days and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over remaining parts of the country during next 5 days,” the IMD said.

