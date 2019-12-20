Cold wave continues in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 9 (IANS) Rajasthan continued to shiver on Thursday with several districts coming under the impact of cold wave bringing down the minimum temperature across many cities. The Met said the mercury will dip further 2 to 4 degrees in the next 24 hours till Friday.

There will be dense fog and ground frost is likely to occur at isolated places in Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli Sriganganagar, Churu, Hanumangarh and Bikaner in next 24 hours, while the cold wave shall grip places including Jaipur, Kota and Tonk districts.

It was 2.5 degrees Celsius in Pilani and Sikar, 2.6 in Churu, 3.8 in Ganganagar and 4.8 in Jaisalmer on Thursday.

Jaipur witnessed a minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius.

–IANS

arc/in