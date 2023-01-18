A cold wave continued unabated in Rajasthan for a fifth continuous day on Wednesday.

While Churu recorded -1.2 degree Celsius as the minimum temperature, Fatehpur registered -2.2 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Chittaurgarh was 0.1 degree, followed by Alwar at 0.5 degree, Baran had 2.0, Vanasthali 3.0, Pilani 2.4 and Phalodi 3.8.

The temperature was below normal in Kota, Bikaner and Jodhpur division divisions; and appreciably below normal in Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions.

The Met Department has issued an alert of rain and hailstorm in Rajasthan.

According to the weather forecast, a hailstorm may hit the state next week.

Jobner was the coldest place in Jaipur with minus 2.5 degree Celsius.

In Sikar too, the temperature settled at minus 1.5 degrees Celsius, below the freezing point. This is the second time this season in Sikar, when the mercury went in the minus, said officials.

