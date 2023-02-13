A cold wave has yet again left Rajasthan freezing on Monday with the minimum temperature touching single digits in many cities in the last 24 hours.

Fatehpur had the lowest temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara recorded 5.2 degree minimum temperature, Vanasthali 7.2 degrees, Chittorgarh 6.6, Jodhpur 7.5, Bikaner 4.6, Churu 3.7, and Karauli 4.3 degrees.

Cold winds in many cities including Fatehpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Alwar since late Sunday evening have led to a dip in the temperature.

The temperature has fallen in cities like Jalore, Tonk, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Chittorgarh by 4 to 5 degree Celsius. Weather experts said that the effect of heavy snowfall in many parts of north India is leading to dip in temperature. Due to this, not only the night temperature but also the day temperature has dropped. The maximum temperature in Alwar, Sikar, Hanumangarh, and Sirohi went below 25 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the effect of cold winds in Rajasthan will remain till February 14, and they will stop with a new Western Disturbance being active in north India from February 15. After this, the temperature will start rising again in Rajasthan.

According to weather experts, on February 15, the new weather system will be active in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan area. This will stop the coming of cold air from the north to the plains. Then, the temperature will start increasing in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. In these states, the temperature may increase by 4-5 degree Celsius from February 15 onwards.

