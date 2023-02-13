INDIA

Cold wave leaves Rajasthan freezing yet again

NewsWire
0
0

A cold wave has yet again left Rajasthan freezing on Monday with the minimum temperature touching single digits in many cities in the last 24 hours.

Fatehpur had the lowest temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius, while Bhilwara recorded 5.2 degree minimum temperature, Vanasthali 7.2 degrees, Chittorgarh 6.6, Jodhpur 7.5, Bikaner 4.6, Churu 3.7, and Karauli 4.3 degrees.

Cold winds in many cities including Fatehpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaipur, Alwar since late Sunday evening have led to a dip in the temperature.

The temperature has fallen in cities like Jalore, Tonk, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Chittorgarh by 4 to 5 degree Celsius. Weather experts said that the effect of heavy snowfall in many parts of north India is leading to dip in temperature. Due to this, not only the night temperature but also the day temperature has dropped. The maximum temperature in Alwar, Sikar, Hanumangarh, and Sirohi went below 25 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the effect of cold winds in Rajasthan will remain till February 14, and they will stop with a new Western Disturbance being active in north India from February 15. After this, the temperature will start rising again in Rajasthan.

According to weather experts, on February 15, the new weather system will be active in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan area. This will stop the coming of cold air from the north to the plains. Then, the temperature will start increasing in Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh. In these states, the temperature may increase by 4-5 degree Celsius from February 15 onwards.

20230213-213604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Customs official held for acting as conduit for smuggling gold

    Fed Cup athletics: With busy season ahead, a lot to look...

    Google invests in Indian reward-based payments platform Twid

    Football: India withdraws bid to host senior Men’s Asian Cup 2027;...