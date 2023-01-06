HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in UP’s Kanpur

The cold wave in Uttar Pradesh is turning deadlier by the day.

In Kanpur, on Thursday, 25 persons died due to heart attack and brain stroke.

Seventeen of these died even before they could be given any medical aid.

According to doctors, the sudden increase in blood pressure in the cold and blood clotting is causing heart attack and brain attack.

According to the control room of the Cardiology Institute, 723 heart patients came to the emergency and OPD on Thursday.

Of these, 41 patients who were in critical condition, were admitted. Seven heart patients undergoing treatment at the hospital in critical condition died due to cold. Apart from this, 15 patients were brought to emergency in a brought dead condition.

Professor Vinay Krishna, director of cardiology, said that patients should be protected from cold in this weather.

A faculty member in the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow said, “Heart attacks in this cold weather are not restricted only to the elderly. We have cases when even teenagers have suffered heart attacks. Everyone, irrespective of age, should keep warm and stay indoors as much as possible.”

20230106-085204

