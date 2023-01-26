WORLD

Cold wave to hit central, eastern China

NewsWire
0
0

A cold front will hit central and eastern China from Thursday to Saturday, bringing low temperatures and strong winds, the National Meteorological Centre said.

It will lead to temperature drops above 8 degrees Celsius in some regions, Xinhua news agency quoted the Centre as saying.

But temperatures rebounded Thursday morning remarkably as the previous cold wave ended, which reduced it in some regions lower than levels in previous years by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

The Centre forecast little precipitation in most regions from Thursday to Saturday, advising the public to pay attention to safety in using fire and electricity.

20230126-145601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk may enable Twitter Edit button for everyone

    Akash Malik-led team bags gold as India end Asia Cup stage...

    Putin faces grim choices after blast hits prized Crimea bridge

    UN chief issues global alert on Int’l Day of Epidemic Preparedness