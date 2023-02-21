Southern California is bracing for the coldest storm of the winter, and likely the coldest storm in many years, which will arrive mid-week and bring the chance of rain and snow to the region.

According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), Monday marked the last day of mild temperatures before a deep trough dives southward along the west coast and alters the weather course dramatically for the remainder of the week, reports Xinhua news agency.

It will turn windy and much cooler Tuesday and Wednesday with an increasing chance of rain and very low elevation snow through Saturday, according to the NWS.

Wind gusts in the mountains and foothills could reach as high as 80 miles per hour, the Service said, adding: “This storm will pack a one-two punch as the winds will be accompanied by extremely cold air.”

The Los Angeles County Public Health Department issued a Cold Weather alert due to wind chill temperatures expected to be below freezing.

Winter storm warnings stretch from the state of Washington to California, as well as from Nevada to Montana.

More than 17 million Americans are now under some sort of winter weather alert, according to Fox Weather report.

