Coldplay’s ‘Music of The Spheres’ concert to be broadcast live in India

British rock band Coldplay’s ‘Music of The Spheres’ World Tour concert, which will be held at the River Plate stadium in Argentina, will be broadcast live on the big screens across India on October 29.

Indian fans of the band will get to be a part of all the action as they experience Coldplay’s magic as they will perform hits like ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ and ‘My Universe’, ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’ and ‘Fix You’.

The event will be organised by PVR Pictures, which is the film production and distribution arm of the PVR Group.

Talking about the exclusive broadcast, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, said in a statement, “PVR Pictures always seeks to bring the best of content from across the globe to Indian shores. The live broadcast of the Coldplay concert is our endeavour to create a stadium like atmosphere at a cinema near you.”

He added: “Coldplay enjoys a massive fan following in India, and this screening will see them spend a unique and memorable night at the cinemas.”

Produced on a massive scale, the concert will see the entire stadium decked up by lights, lasers, fireworks and LED wristbands, with BAFTA Winning filmmaker Paul Dugdale helming the epic event.

Coldplay’s ‘Music of The Spheres’ will be broadcast live in theatres on October 29.

