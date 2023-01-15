ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson test Covid-positive, to miss Critics’ Choice Awards

NewsWire
0
0

Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson won’t be able to attend the Critics’ Choice Awards after testing positive for Covid-19.

The “Banshees of Inisherin” stars — who are in the running for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively — won’t be able to walk the red carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Sunday night after contracting the virus, reports ‘Female First UK’.

‘Variety’ Senior Culture and Events Editor Marc Malkin broke the news on Twitter. He posted: “Here we go again. Just confirmed that #colinfarrell and #brendongleeson won’t be at #CriticsChoiceAwards tomorrow because they have both tested positive for COVID”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the news comes after Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed she wouldn’t be at the ceremony because she was isolating at home after also contracting Covid-19. The “Everything Everywhere All At Once” star posted on Instagram on Friday: “Sadly, this head cheerleader is not going to be at all the weekend festivities cheering on her friends and colleagues.”

“Life on life’s terms. I’m glad that there are all these home tests available so that I didn’t go to the @americanfilminstitute lunch and spread my germs. I was SO looking forward to going to the @bafta tea and the @criticschoice awards as a nominee and member of a motley crew! I’m so proud of these people, and I look forward to cheering them on through my TV set. Stay safe out there people.”

20230115-191805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elliot Page recalls collapsing at ‘Inception’ afterparty

    Madonna goes topless again after warning trolls to ‘stop bullying’ her...

    Blake Lively to make directorial debut with ‘Seconds’

    Lily James lost ‘lots of jobs’ due to method acting in...