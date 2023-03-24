ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Colin Farrell splits from girlfriend because of hectic work schedules

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ star Colin Farrell has split from his partner of five years.

The Irish actor and Kelly MacNamara are said to have gone their separate ways, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Sources have claimed it was his hectic work schedules that has pushed them apart.

It’s said that the Hollywood star’s schedule, including his recent filming for hit film ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ had taken its toll on the pair.

A source said, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “Colin is the man of the moment in film thanks to his role in ‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’. He spent months working on that along with the last ‘Batman’ blockbuster, where he played Penguin.”

Speaking to The Sun, the source continued: “Colin’s schedule took its toll on his relationship with Kelly and they quietly called it quits.”

They added that the pair didn’t leave their relationship with any bad feeling but claims they were struggling to uphold a romantic relationship.

