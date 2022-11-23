As soon as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), work will start at fast pace to solve the parking problem in the national capital.

Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta said that the party has done the work of making more than 100 modern parking lots in Delhi.

As soon as the BJP comes to power again in the civic body it will end the parking problem in Delhi, he added.

He said, “The way the BJP has started construction of parking lots in Delhi, it can claim that this time with the blessings of the people, we will make a lot of parking lots in Delhi.”

He added that the saffron party is constantly receiving praise for the modern parking lots it has made in areas such as Green Park, Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh.

The BJP has been trying for a long time in the corporation to ensure that people in Delhi can easily park their vehicles in the parking lots and do their work without any hassles, Gupta said.

The Delhi BJP President said that as far as private vehicles are concerned, their number in Delhi is maximum.

“As compared to other cities of the country, there are more than one crore vehicles here. On a daily average 1,200 to 1,400 new vehicles are registered on the roads of Delhi. In such a situation, it is necessary that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government should improve public transport. But the Delhi government has destroyed the public transport system of Delhi. The number of buses that were to be bought in Delhi were not bought, so the pressure on parking in Delhi has increased.”

Gupta added that as soon as the BJP returns to power it will complete some of the projects that were launched but couldn’t be started and will also bring many new projects along with them.

BJP is making every possible move to win MCD elections for the fourth time.

20221123-233804