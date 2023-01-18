Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has claimed that hackers stole nearly $415 million from its platform.

FTX CEO John J. Ray III said that about $323 million was hacked from its international exchange and $90 million from its US platform.

“We are making important progress in our efforts to maximise recoveries, and it has taken a Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information,” he said.

“We ask our stakeholders to understand that this information is still preliminary and subject to change. We will provide additional information as soon as we are able to do so,” he added.

A total of approximately $5.5 billion of liquid assets have been identified, comprising $1.7 billion of cash, $3.5 billion of crypto assets, and $0.3 billion of securities.

With respect to FTX.com, the company identified approximately $1.6 billion of digital assets associated with FTX.com, $323 million “of which was subject to unauthorised third-party transfers post-petition”.

With respect to the FTX US exchange, the company identified approximately $181 million of digital assets associated with FTX US, “$90 million of which was subject to unauthorised third-party transfers”.

Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.

