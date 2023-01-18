BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Collapsed crypto exchange FTX claims $415 mn hacked

NewsWire
0
0

Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has claimed that hackers stole nearly $415 million from its platform.

FTX CEO John J. Ray III said that about $323 million was hacked from its international exchange and $90 million from its US platform.

“We are making important progress in our efforts to maximise recoveries, and it has taken a Herculean investigative effort from our team to uncover this preliminary information,” he said.

“We ask our stakeholders to understand that this information is still preliminary and subject to change. We will provide additional information as soon as we are able to do so,” he added.

A total of approximately $5.5 billion of liquid assets have been identified, comprising $1.7 billion of cash, $3.5 billion of crypto assets, and $0.3 billion of securities.

With respect to FTX.com, the company identified approximately $1.6 billion of digital assets associated with FTX.com, $323 million “of which was subject to unauthorised third-party transfers post-petition”.

With respect to the FTX US exchange, the company identified approximately $181 million of digital assets associated with FTX US, “$90 million of which was subject to unauthorised third-party transfers”.

Meanwhile, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, has pleaded not guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.

20230118-214007

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Private rail coach factory set for inauguration near Hyderabad

    Ministry of Urban Affairs felicitates 30 startups providing innovative solutions

    Boom in internet use prepares Indian startups to go public

    VerSe appoints Sandip Basu as Group CFO to strengthen its leadership...