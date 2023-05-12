A 53-year-old collection agent was allegedly shot dead by two men in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday, an official said.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Sahibabad in West Delhi area.

According to police, on Friday, a police control room call was received at around 8 p.m. regarding a firing at GTB Enclave police station following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched to the spot at Friends Colony.

“Dinesh was rushed to a hospital by the PCR van but he succumbed to the injuries during the treatment,” said Rohit Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara).

During the initial probe, the police team found that Dinesh was working for one Mukesh Aggarwal, a scrap dealer and had collected Rs 98,500 from one Pradyumn Singh in Friends Colony, when he was shot dead.

“A case is being registered under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code. The CCTV footages are being scanned wherein two suspects are seen. Multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused,” the official added.

20230513-005602