INDIALIFESTYLE

College bus driver dismissed for letting minor nephew drive vehicle

NewsWire
0
0

A private college bus driver in Tamil Nadu’s Salem was removed from his service after a video of his minor nephew — a school student, driving the bus surfaced on the social media, officials said on Monday.

The police while conducting an inspection at the college on Monday was told that the incident happened a month before. The video of the minor boy driving the bus went viral on Sunday.

The college authorities told the police that the bus driver after dropping college students took the bus to his home and allowed his nephew to drive the bus.

The driver, according to the police, shot the video of his nephew driving the bus and later, the boy uploaded that on social media platforms which immediately went viral.

The college administration also told the police that immediately upon coming to know of the incident, they had dismissed the driver.

Police said that they would conduct a further investigation and charge the driver with a case of negligent driving.

20221128-234003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Realise our vision of a Drugs Free India: PM Modi

    India’s daily Covid cases cross 30K after 4 days, surge in...

    Delhi HC junks PIL against parties offering cash in manifestos

    NHAI to redesign road in Nilgiris for free movement of wild...