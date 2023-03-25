ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘College Ka Pehla Din’ from audio series ‘Kissey Aur Kahani’ presents story of young love

A new audio-series ‘Kissey Aur Kahani’ will take listeners through stories related to their day-to-day lives.

The first short-story from the ‘Kissey Aur Kahani’ series titled ‘College Ka Pehla Din’ written by Henal Mehta and narrated by Kranti Prakash Jha takes listeners down memory lane to a short and sweet college love story that relives the feelings of young love.

Talking about the audio series, narrator Kranti Prakash Jha said, “An audio-series like ‘Kissey Aur Kahani’ is something that people can listen to at their convenience and brings back the magic and beauty of short stories.”

The audience is gradually getting inclined towards consuming content in audio form as much as they consume visually, especially while travelling or enjoying their ‘me time’, the most preferable choice is to plug the earphones in. ‘Kissey Aur Kahani’ will drop new episodes every Friday.

The writer further mentioned, “I’m happy to embark on this journey and collaborate with T-Series on ‘College Ka Pehla Din’ that brought back fond memories from my college days.”

The story ‘College Ka Pehla Din’ from T-Series’ audio-series ‘Kissey Aur Kahani’ is available to stream on T-Series’ YouTube channel and audio-streaming platforms.

