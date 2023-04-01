INDIA

College professor booked in Chennai after ex-student files sexual harassment complaint

NewsWire
0
0

Chennai police have registered an FIR against an assistant professor of an arts college belonging to the Kalakshetra Foundation, after a former girl student filed a sexual harassment complaint.

The assistant professor, Hari Padman, was booked under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Woman Act.

The Adayar All women police registered the FIR against Hari Padman after the girl student met the Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiswal who promptly forwarded the complaint to the Adayar Women Police station.

Hundreds of girls from the Kalakshetra Foundation conducted a sit-in dharna on Friday complaining of sexual harassment and sending obscene messages against four male faculty members.

Addressing reporters here, the Tamil Nadu Women’s Commission chairperson A.S. Kumari said that several complaints were received from girl students against teachers on sexual harassment.

The chairperson also met several students and teachers as well as the director of the Kalakshetra foundation, Revathi Ramachandran.

It is to be noted that several girl students have in private said that they were not able to go to the institution for fear of being sexually harassed.

The girl students have also complained to the Union Ministry of Culture about the harassment meted out to them and requested for stern action against those responsible.

20230401-095204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi’s LNJP hospital to start genome sequencing lab by July

    34 people from outside bought properties in J&K after Article 370...

    CDS chopper case: Person who recorded MI 17’s last moments appears...

    Tata Open Maharashtra: Marin Cilic pulls out of quarterfinal after knee...