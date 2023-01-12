A female college student was arrested on charges of smuggling firearms on Thursday in Bihar’s Arwal district.

Mohammad Kasim, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Arwal confirmed the incident. The student was travelling with two youths, including her boyfriend Ranjit Kumar on a bike.

The arrest was made during the vehicle checking campaign on NH 139 under the Kinjar police station.

“The accused was travelling with two youths on one bike. The SHO of the Kinjer police station, who was also patrolling the road, suspected something fishy as they were travelling at a high speed and did not stop the vehicle after policemen signalled them for checking. Our officers suspected that the accused probably kidnapped the girl and therefore were driving at high speed,” Kasim said.

“The SHO and other police teams chased the bikers. After a brief chase, the two youths including Ranjit Kumar managed to flee from the spot while the girl failed to run. She was carrying a bag. When our cops opened the bag, they found four country-made Kattas, a magazine of a pistol, cash Rs 13,240, a smart phone, a button phone and an Apache bike,” Kasim said.

During brief interrogation, the accused revealed that she was living with Ranjit Kumar in a rented accommodation in Patna and was preparing for a competitive examination. She further said that she and her boyfriend used to smuggle arms and ammunition as well. Ranjit Kumar is a notorious criminal involved in robberies and snatching in Patna, Arwal, jahanabad, Aurangabad, Bhojpur and Gaya.

The alleged girl is a native of Gopalpur village under Makhdumpur police station in Jahanabad district.

20230112-141134