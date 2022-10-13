INDIA

College student pushed in front of moving train in Chennai, dies

In a horrific incident, a 20-year-old woman college student was on Thursday pushed in front of a train at St Thomas Mount Railway station here after a heated argument with a man, and crushed to death, police said.

Police said that Sathya had a heated argument with Satheesh, 32 who suddenly pushed her in front of a train that was heading toward Tambaram from Egmore.

The woman, who is the daughter of a police constable, was studying in a city college and was living in Adambakam.

Satheesh who is also from Adambakam had a dispute with Sathya and the two families knew of the issue. After the incident, Government Railway police from Tambaram station and Mambalam Railway station reached the spot and recovered the body of Sathya from the railway track.

Satheesh is absconding and could not be apprehended. However Additional Director General of Police, Railways, Vanitha told IANS that the police would soon arrest him.

