College students engage in fist fight over love affair in TN

In a murky incident at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu, two groups of students of a private college thrashed each other in the middle of the road over a love affair.

Two students of the college, Sudhakar and Varun, had fallen in love with a girl from Virudachalam, who also studies in the same college.

On Friday, when the students were waiting at a bus stop, an altercation broke out between Varun and Sudhakar over the girl. Things soon flared up with other students joining in and getting engaged in a fist fight in the middle of the road.

The matter ended only after the police reached the spot and dispersed the warring factions.

Some students were injured in the clash, while six students were taken into custody by the police.

