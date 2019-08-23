Collegium recommends four HC judges be elevated to SC

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that the Centre elevate four Chief Justices of different high courts to the apex court, sources said on Thursday.

The Collegium has recommended Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Punjab and Haryana Chief Justice Krishna Murari, Rajasthan Chief Justice S.A. Ravindra Bhat and Kerala Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy be appointed judges of the Supreme Court.

