Colombia resumes international flights

Bogota, Sep 20 (IANS) Colombian President Ivan Duque has announced the resumption of international flights after remaining suspended for five months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first post-closure Viva Air Colombia flight to Miami departed the Rafael Nunez International Airport in Cartagena on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Before the flight took off, Duque along with several other officials inspected the air terminal’s bio-security protocols.

During the last five months, the Cartagena airport has carried out more than 90 humanitarian operations, repatriating around 3,000 people.

The Office of the President said in a statement that in order to enter Colombia after September 30, it will be mandatory to submit a negative Covid-19 test taken within 96 hours before the flight.

Visitors must also fill out the “CheckMig” registry, available on the Colombian immigration department’s website, arrive at the airport three hours ahead of the flight, and wear a face mask.

Starting September 21, international flights from other cities in Colombia will also formally restart.

–IANS

ksk/