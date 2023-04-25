SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Colombia to meet Germany, Iraq in friendlies

NewsWire
0
0

Colombia will step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a double header of friendlies against Iraq and Germany, the South American country’s football federation said.

The Cafeteros will face Iraq in Valencia on June 16, and Germany in Gelsenkirchen four days later, the entity said in a statement.

The matches will be one of the last chances for Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo to test his squad before South America’s World Cup qualifiers begin in September, a Xinhua report said.

Colombia are unbeaten in six matches since Lorenzo replaced Reinaldo Rueda as head coach last June.

The Cafeteros are currently 17th in the FIFA world rankings, three places behind Germany. Iraq are 67th.

20230425-130803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Teenaged Pedri included in Spain squad

    La Liga: Getafe trip a test for tired Barcelona

    Domestic football: VAR to be used in Santosh Trophy knockout matches...

    Euro 2020: Sweden upset Poland 3-2 to advance into last 16