Colombia will step up preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with a double header of friendlies against Iraq and Germany, the South American country’s football federation said.

The Cafeteros will face Iraq in Valencia on June 16, and Germany in Gelsenkirchen four days later, the entity said in a statement.

The matches will be one of the last chances for Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo to test his squad before South America’s World Cup qualifiers begin in September, a Xinhua report said.

Colombia are unbeaten in six matches since Lorenzo replaced Reinaldo Rueda as head coach last June.

The Cafeteros are currently 17th in the FIFA world rankings, three places behind Germany. Iraq are 67th.

