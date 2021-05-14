Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum has stepped down amid the ongoing violent anti-government protests in the country.

Blum did not give a reason for her resignation in a Thursday video message, but media reports cited criticism of her crisis management, reports dpa news agency.

Deputy Minister Adriana Mejia will be her successor, according to the reports.

Colombia has witnessed violent protests for the past two weeks, including some that turned into riots.

At least 42 people have died and 168 others are missing, according to the latest figures from the national ombudsman’s office.

The demonstrations were initially against a controversial tax reform that has since been withdrawn.

Economy Minister Alberto Carrasquilla has already resigned over the issue.

Most of the protesters are now focusing on other issues, such as opposing a planned health reform and advocating for the fragile peace process.

The UN and the European Union expressed alarm at reports of excessive police violence, which the Colombian Foreign Ministry strongly rejected.

Colombia is the second most populous country in South America, after Brazil, and an important ally to the US in the region.

A civil war raged in the country for more than 50 years, killing 220,000 people and displacing millions.

In 2016, the Colombian government made peace with the FARC guerilla movement, and the country experienced an economic upswing and a tourism boom.

