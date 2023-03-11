WORLD

Colombian govt, guerrilla group ink deal to advance peace talks

NewsWire
0
0

Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group wrapped up a second round of peace talks in Mexico City with the signing of an agreement, which marks new progress to end decades of conflict.

The the Mexico Agreement established better conditions for Colombians’ participation in the peace process, the ceasefire between the two sides and a general framework for agreements on humanitarian relief, reports Xinhua news agency.

The second round of talks began on February 13, following the first round taking place last November in Caracas, Venezuela.

Its agenda included evaluating the implementation of agreements reached in the first round, drafting and approving agenda adjustments.

The peace talks will continue in Cuba, which accepted the official request by both parties to hold a third round on the Caribbean island.

The ELN is Colombia’s oldest remaining guerrilla group.

20230311-142402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thai state-owned firm funds Myanmar military enterprises

    Aus state distributes free Covid RATs to concession card holders

    Can eating fruit more often keep depression at bay?

    Libya sends 2 planes of aid to Turkey, Syria