Colombia’s government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group wrapped up a second round of peace talks in Mexico City with the signing of an agreement, which marks new progress to end decades of conflict.

The the Mexico Agreement established better conditions for Colombians’ participation in the peace process, the ceasefire between the two sides and a general framework for agreements on humanitarian relief, reports Xinhua news agency.

The second round of talks began on February 13, following the first round taking place last November in Caracas, Venezuela.

Its agenda included evaluating the implementation of agreements reached in the first round, drafting and approving agenda adjustments.

The peace talks will continue in Cuba, which accepted the official request by both parties to hold a third round on the Caribbean island.

The ELN is Colombia’s oldest remaining guerrilla group.

