The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrilla group resumed peace talks here with both sides voicing hope for a ceasefire agreement.

“We are sitting at the negotiating table to find real solutions in a country overwhelmed by more than six decades of war,” said Colombian Senator Maria Jose Pizarro, a member of the government’s negotiating delegation.

The talks on Tuesday marked the start of the third round of negotiations and a ceasefire agreement, reports Xinhua news agency.

The first round of talks took place in November 2021, followed by a second round in February this year.

Pablo Beltran, head of the ELN delegation, said the rebel group was committed to Colombia and for peace.

“Winds of change are blowing everywhere in Colombia, which is why social movements, intellectuals and various sectors opposed to an eternal war are being called on to play a more fundamental role,” said Beltran.

“We want the Colombian people to see a ceasefire is possible, and that we have agreed to comply. This (would be) a preliminary ceasefire, not an end to the conflict, so we are interested in it working 100 percent. That is, zero errors.”

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said the two sides can rely on the Cuban government’s efforts to guarantee the success of the peace talks, which are being overseen by Mexico, Venezuela, Chile, Norway and Brazil.

“We reaffirm our country’s willingness to contribute to the success of this round of talks,” he added.

The ELN, founded by Catholic priests in 1964, is the country’s largest remaining rebel organisation.

It is believed to have about 2,500 remaining fighters and has been accused of financing itself through drug trafficking, illegal mining and kidnappings.

In 2019, conservative former President Ivan Duque called off peace talks after an ELN car bomb attack killed 22 people at a police academy in Bogota.

Over 450,000 people have been killed in nearly 60 years of armed conflict in Colombia.

