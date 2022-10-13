DIASPORAWORLD

Colombian illegal immigrants targeting Indians in US arrested: Police

NewsWire
0
0

Police in New York suburbs have announced the arrested of a gang of illegal immigrants from Colombia targeting Indian-origin people and striking fear in the community.

In Hicksville and New Hyde Park, the gang of four would pretend to be public utility workers and follow Indians to their homes to rob them, police in Nassau County adjoining New York City on Long Island said on Wednesday.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a news conference: “They would watch those coming out of the Patel store or the jewellery store or getting their nails done. They follow them to their residence” and rob them.

Indian-origin people across the US have often been targets of robbers because they are believed to have lots of jewellery.

The four, who had been under surveillance, were caught in another suburb, New Hyde Park, where they had targeted a house after following a woman, police said.

When they tried to pry open a door, the glass broke and a woman inside screamed causing them to try to flee and they were caught by the police surveillance team, Ryder said.

He said that they had an AK-47 automatic rifle, which they had stashed across from the house.

A neighbour, Anita Ramolia told WCBS TV that she saw the police action when she was out walking her dog.

“It’s scary. I mean, I’m home and it’s constantly on my mind,” she told the station.

Another neighbour, Tejal Patel, said: “It happened two blocks from my house, 5 o’clock in morning. It is really terrifying”, the station reported.

The station quoted police as saying that 20 to 30 per cent of cases in the area with a similar pattern were likely linked to the four.

According to police, they had entered the US through the border in Arizona, California, and Texas.

Nassau County’s top election official, a Republican, slammed the immigration policy of the federal government at the news conference.

County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, “These individuals should never have been allowed to make their way into the United States. They were caught at the border and rather than be detained, they were let go.”

Mohammed Kashif in Hicksville told WCBS TV, “The law has to be in place for these guys. It has to be a little more strict so they feel the pain.”

20221013-205002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Kavadi’ ritual held to fight COVID-19 in California

    Jayashree Ullal heads list of richest Indian professionals

    22,500 Indians returned from Ukraine: Govt

    Rishi Sunak ‘could head straight to US’ if he loses battle...