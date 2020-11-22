Canindia News

Colombian Prez touts tax-free day for economic recovery

by 0

Colombian President Ivan Duque has urged the public to utilize the year’s third and final VAT-free Day to re-energize the country’s pandemic-hit economy.

For 24 hours, the value-added tax (VAT), which in Colombia is set at 19 per cent, was suspended on all retail sales on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

“It is a very important day to reactivate our economy and to do it responsibly,” said Duque, calling on people to shop for the holidays and avoid crowds, wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism reported initial results of a more than 30 per cent uptick in sales, which are expected to top 5 trillion pesos ($1.3 billion).

The previous VAT-free Days were in June and July.

The National Administrative Department of Statistics reported on Tuesday that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2020 dropped 9 per cent year-on-year following the Covid-19 pandemic.

As of Sunday, Colombia’s overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stood at 1,240,493 and 35,104, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

S’pore PM urges affordable vaccine access, better disease surveillance

CanIndia New Wire Service

Portugal bans free movement between municipalities

CanIndia New Wire Service

Jordanian King stresses need to counter Covid-19 impact

CanIndia New Wire Service

OPPO F17: Great feel, decent performance

CanIndia New Wire Service

Rocket launched from Gaza toward southern Israel

CanIndia New Wire Service

After Twitter, Facebook to transfer presidential accounts to Joe Biden

CanIndia New Wire Service

US city shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

CanIndia New Wire Service

Drupal fixes critical bug allowing hackers to access websites

CanIndia New Wire Service

Saudi Arabia to launch national investment strategy

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested