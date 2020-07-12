Colombian winger Felipe Pardo joins Mexico’s Pachuca

Mexico City, July 12 (IANS) Colombia international winger Felipe Pardo has joined Mexico’s Pachuca from their Liga MX rivals Toluca.

Pachuca, nicknamed Los Tuzos, confirmed the move on their social media account, without disclosing details of the contract, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Welcome to Pachuca, Felipe Pardo,” the club said in a Twitter post, accompanied by a video in which the Colombian and his daughter say: “From today we are Tuzos.”

Pardo made 43 appearances and scored seven goals for Toluca after joining the club from Olympiacos in 2019.

On Twitter, the 29-year-old told Toluca fans that his move was a “see you later, not a goodbye”.

Pardo, who has been capped three times for Colombia’s national team, began his professional career with Atletico Huila in 2007 and has also had spells in Portugal and France.

–IANS

aak/bbh/