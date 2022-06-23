Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro has announced that he has contacted the Venezuelan government to open the border between the neighbouring countries.

“I have communicated with the Venezuelan government to open the border and restore the full exercise of human rights on the border,” Petro wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

The Venezuelan government partially closed the border with Colombia in 2015, in order to curb insecurity from the neighbouring country, Xinhua news agency reported.

In 2019, diplomatic relations between the two countries were broken due to political differences during the administration of Colombian President Ivan Duque.

During his presidential campaign, Petro promised that if elected, he would open the entire border with Venezuela.

Petro won Sunday’s runoff election and will assume the presidency on August 7.

