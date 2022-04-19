The member and observer countries of the Colombo Security Conclave emphasised on the need for closer cooperation and coordination for effective investigation and prosecution of terrorism and radicalisation related cases.

The Colombo Security Conclave was organised by the National Investigation Agency virtually on Tuesday over sharing of experiences in investigation of terrorism cases wherein the panellists and participants from India, Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh participated, officials said.

The conference was one of the engagement activities identified in the Colombo Security Conclave’s Roadmap for Cooperation and Activities for 2022-23 agreed by member countries at the 5th NSA level Meeting held in Maldives on March 9-10.

Participants discussed the various challenges related to terrorism in their respective countries and shared experiences on prosecution of terrorism cases, strategies to deal with foreign fighters and countering the misuse of internet and social media.

Participants agreed to identify specific areas to take forward the cooperation on countering terrorism and radicalisation under the Colombo Security Conclave.

The Colombo Security Conclave, a joint group of India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Mauritius, on March 10 this year adopted a roadmap for cooperation and collaboration in areas such as maritime security, counter-terrorism and drug trafficking.

The 5th meeting of national security advisers of the Colombo Security Conclave, held in the Maldives on March 9 and 10, also identified five broad areas of cooperation to strengthen regional security.

