Colorado Guv signs landmark bill guaranteeing women’s right to abortion

Jared Polis, Governor of the US state of Colorado, has signed a landmark legislation, guaranteeing women’s right to abortion.

Polis signed into law the Reproductive Health Equity Act, which codifies women’s right to make reproductive health-care decisions free from government interference, reports Xinhua news agency.

“In the State of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor, and their faith,” he said.

“No matter what the Supreme Court does in the future, people in Colorado will be able to choose when and if they have children,” Polis also told the media on Monday at a bill signing ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Denver.

The Colorado legislature approved a bill last month, with Republicans spending hours arguing against the measure’s passage.

The bill was debated in the House for 24 consecutive hours in what was one of the longest debates in the legislature’s history.

Abortion in Colorado is currently legal at all stages of pregnancy.

It is one of seven states without any term restrictions as to when a pregnancy can be terminated.

In a recent national poll by the Pew Research Center, 59 per cent of adults said that abortion should be legal in all or most cases.

20220405-130036

