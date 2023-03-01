INDIA

‘Colourful controversy’: Two former Kerala Ministers drag in skin colour in house spat

In a new low, two former Kerala Ministers on Wednesday flung remarks about skin colour while taking part in a discussion in the state Assembly.

As former Home Minister and Congress veteran Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan mounted a sharp attack on the Pinarayi Vijayan government, veteran CPI-M legislator M.M. Mani, hit back at Radhakrishnan, saying that since he has nothing of substance to speak against the Vijayan government he is engaging in saying baseless things.

“Radhakrishnan has the colour of Sri Krishna and does the acts of Sri Krishna, so he is saying all this,” said Mani, who was a Minister in the first Vijayan government (2016-21) and is known for his razor-sharp tongue, and occassional inappropriate comments.

Incidentally, he is is also dark complexioned like Radhakrishnan.

In reply, Radhakrishnan said that since Mani is a “white-complexioned person”, he does not have anything more to say on him.

