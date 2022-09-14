INDIALIFESTYLE

Colourful paintings on walls making Jammu more attractive

NewsWire
0
0

In order to beautify the city of Jammu, the winter capital of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, many important works are being done under the ‘Jammu Smart City’ project.

On the roadside walls, buildings, intersections and streets where the banners and posters of various political parties, commercial organisations were put up, you will now see beautiful paintings.

From Jewel to Bikram Chowk, flyover from Bikram Chowk to Gandhinagar. The beautiful painting on the pillars below includes highlights of the culture and heritage of Jammu.

In the paintings done on the walls, a unique message has been given on topics like staying healthy, harmful effects of drug abuse, women education etc.

There is also a wall painting of soldiers guarding the country on the borders. From Amhapala Chowk to Shakuntala, if you travel over the flyover and go to Satwari Chowk, you will find rare pieces of artistry everywhere.

The walls are being strictly monitored and warnings of strict action against anyone who tries to deface or destroy the art work have been issued. There is also a hanging garden and a fountain under the flyover from Jammu bus station to Dogra Chowk, where the night view is spectacular.

20220915-000805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NCB arrests actor Ajaz Khan for alleged drug links

    Former Madras HC judge Selvam to head TN’s fourth Police Commission

    Raj CM gets heart treatment as ‘common man’ in Jaipur hospital

    Real estate firm employee arrested for cheating investors