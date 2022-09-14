In order to beautify the city of Jammu, the winter capital of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, many important works are being done under the ‘Jammu Smart City’ project.

On the roadside walls, buildings, intersections and streets where the banners and posters of various political parties, commercial organisations were put up, you will now see beautiful paintings.

From Jewel to Bikram Chowk, flyover from Bikram Chowk to Gandhinagar. The beautiful painting on the pillars below includes highlights of the culture and heritage of Jammu.

In the paintings done on the walls, a unique message has been given on topics like staying healthy, harmful effects of drug abuse, women education etc.

There is also a wall painting of soldiers guarding the country on the borders. From Amhapala Chowk to Shakuntala, if you travel over the flyover and go to Satwari Chowk, you will find rare pieces of artistry everywhere.

The walls are being strictly monitored and warnings of strict action against anyone who tries to deface or destroy the art work have been issued. There is also a hanging garden and a fountain under the flyover from Jammu bus station to Dogra Chowk, where the night view is spectacular.

