Theaterisation of armed forces, self-reliance in defence sector and evolving threats in the region will be the focus areas during the three-day Combined Commanders’ Conference, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give strategic guidance to the military.

The Combined Commanders’ Conference 2021 will be held in Kevadia in Gujarat from March 4 to March 6. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the top commanders of the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy on March 5, while Prime Minister Modi will address them on March 6.

“During the conference, the setting up a new air defence command and maritime command will be discussed at length. Implementation of the air defence command timeline will be deliberated upon,” said a source in the government.

The formation of theatre commands will synergise the capabilities and combat potential of the three forces during war and peace. Air defence command and maritime command are part of the restricting plan of the Indian armed forces as was announced by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat last year.

The newly created Department of Military Affairs is working towards the creation of joint military commands along with theatre command for the last one year.

The secretaries in the Defence Ministry would give presentations about their respective wings. “Self-reliance in the defence sector would also be the focus of the conference,” the sources said.

Modi would be discussing the evolving security scenario in the region affecting national and internal security. The Prime Minister will also give strategic guidance to the armed forces.

India and China are engaged in a 10-month long standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The confrontations began on the north bank of Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, both in the waters and on the banks after Chinese incursions increased in early May last year.

On the western front, Pakistan has been continuously making attempts to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir to create unrest in the Valley.

With the disputed borders with China and Pakistan active at the same point of time, the Indian armed forces are stretched to the maximum.

“These issues will be discussed during the conference,” added the source.

