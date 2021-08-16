The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced the result of the written examination for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021, held on July 17-18.

The candidates who have cleared the written examination will now appear for an interview and personality test.

The UPSC has also said that the candidature of these candidates was provisional whereas they would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claim relating to age, educational qualifications, community, and physical disability at the time of the personality test.

As per ‘Rules of examination’, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be available on the Commission’s website — upsconline.nic.in and submit the same online along with the scanned copies of certificates.

The DAF will be available between August 24 to September 9, 2021, till 6 p.m. while the candidates who have been declared successful will have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the website before filling up the online Detailed Application Form.

“The instructions for filling up DAF have been available on the website along with the Rules of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 and the required certificates that are to be produced at the time of Interview.

“The qualified candidates must bring all the original certificates during the Interview/Personality Test for verification,” the UPSC said in a statement, adding the schedule of Interviews of candidates, who have qualified for the ‘Personality Test’ will be published in due course of time on the Commission’s website.

The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates. The candidates are advised to check their e-mail also for further information.

The mark-sheets of candidates will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 60 days.

The Combined Geo-Scientist examination is conducted to select eligible candidates for recruitment of Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in the Geological Survey of India and the Central Ground Water Board under the Ministry of Water Resources.

This year, the recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 40 vacancies.

–IANS

ams/pgh