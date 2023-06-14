The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) of the 211th Course with full military splendour will be held at the Air Force Academy Dundigal on June 17 to mark the successful completion of the challenging pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.

The Ministry of Defence said that the parade will be followed by an aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7 trainer aircraft, Fly-past by the formation of PC-7, aerobatic show by Su-30 and synchronous aerobatic displays by the helicopter display team ‘Sarang’ and the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

According to the Ministry of Defence, President Droupadi Murmu would be the Chief Guest and Reviewing Officer (RO) of the CGP.

During the parade, which will mark the successful completion of training, ranks on the shoulders of the flight cadets will be unveiled, representing the award of the President’s Commission. The RO also pins the ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ on the chest of cadets, depending on the branch they are being commissioned into. The ceremony includes the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to officers of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and cadets from friendly foreign countries, who have been trained by the Air Force, the officials added.

The Ministry of Defence informed that the Flight Cadet of the Flying Branch standing first in the Order of Merit will be given the privilege of commanding the parade and will be awarded the ‘Sword of Honour’ and the President’s Plaque in recognition of his or her performance. The Flight Cadet standing first in the overall Order of Merit in the ground duty branches will also be presented with the President’s Plaque.

