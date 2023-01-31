BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Combined index of eight core industries rose 7.4% in Dec 2022

The combined index of eight core industries rose to 7.4 per cent in December 2022 against 4.1 per cent in the corresponding month of 2021, according to official data released on Tuesday.

In April-December 2022, the core industries’ growth was 8 per cent, compared to 12.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

The growth was mainly due to rise in seven out of the eight core sectors, except for crude oil production.

The eight core sectors are coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity.

“Final growth rate of the Index of Eight Core Industries for September 2022 is revised to 8.3 per cent from its provisional level 7.9 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April-December 2022 was 8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year,” a statement issued by the Commerce Ministry said.

Crude oil production declined by 1.2 per cent in December 2022 over December 2021.

Its cumulative index declined by 1.3 per cent during April to December 2022 over the corresponding period of 2021.

